Norfolk Catholic football tries to recover from loss to Pierce

The Omaha World Herald fourth ranked & Lincoln Journal Star eighth ranked Norfolk Catholic football team dropped their opening game of the season last Friday when they lost at home to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce 35-14. 

The Knights’ scoring came in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter when Alex Lammers caught two touchdown passes from Nate Brungardt & Cayden Cunningham respectively.  It was Norfolk Catholic’s worst loss since November 10, 2007 when they lost a semifinal playoff game to Pierce 27-3.  Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they visit 0-1 David City Aquinas at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska football preps for Colorado

Nebraska football preps for Colorado

It's going on a decade since Nebraska and Colorado went their separate ways because of conference realignment, and current players weren't born yet or can't remember when the series was one of the most competitive in the old Big Eight and Big 12. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Second seed Rafael Nadal easily passed his first test of the U.S. Open and reached the quarterfinals at a ninth consecutive Grand Slam by downing 2014 champion Marin Cilic, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.  Nadal dropped a set for the first time in this year's tournament but quickly responded by breaking…