Norfolk Catholic football tries to recover from loss to Pierce

The Omaha World Herald fourth ranked & Lincoln Journal Star eighth ranked Norfolk Catholic football team dropped their opening game of the season last Friday when they lost at home to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce 35-14.
The Knights’ scoring came in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter when Alex Lammers caught two touchdown passes from Nate Brungardt & Cayden Cunningham respectively. It was Norfolk Catholic’s worst loss since November 10, 2007 when they lost a semifinal playoff game to Pierce 27-3. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they visit 0-1 David City Aquinas at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.