Norfolk Catholic football tries to rebound from home loss as they get ready for Battle Creek

The Norfolk Catholic football team is 1-5 on the year after dropping a home game to Hartington Cedar Catholic 34-7 last Friday.
The Trojans’ Jacob Keiser accumulated 237 yards and ran for three scores in their win. The Knights, who dropped out of the Omaha World Herald rankings after the loss, has lost games to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce, Omaha World Herald third ranked David City Aquinas, Omaha World Herald second ranked St. Paul, top ranked BRLD, and Hartington Cedar Catholic are being outscored by their opponents on average through six contests 28.3-13.8. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they visit 5-1 eighth ranked in both polls Battle Creek in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.