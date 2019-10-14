Norfolk Catholic football to miss out on playoffs; gets ready for home game with Stanton on Friday

The Norfolk Catholic football team is 1-6 on the year after dropping a road game at Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Battle Creek 30-0 last Friday.
The Braves were able to snap a twelve-game losing streak to the Knights, it was BC’s first home win over Norfolk Catholic dating back to 1996, and the Braves first shutout of the Knights dating back to 1992. Battle Creek’s Kadin Renner ran for 124 yards off 26 carries and two touchdowns in the win. Norfolk Catholic, whose lone win occurred at the expense of Crofton, has lost games to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce, Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked David City Aquinas, Omaha World Herald second ranked St. Paul, top ranked BRLD, Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Battle Creek are being outscored by their opponents on average through seven contests 28.6-11.9. The loss to the Braves ended the Knights’ playoff hopes, which will be the first time they haven’t reached the playoffs in the Jeff Bellar era dating back to 1985 and the first time since 1995 when Tim Kassmeier was the head coach. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they host 2-5 Stanton. The Mustangs beat Ponca 26-14 last Friday.