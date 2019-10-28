Norfolk Catholic football routs Ponca to end disappointing season

The Norfolk Catholic football team finished with a 3-6 record after routing Ponca 56-6 at home last Friday.
Cayden Cunningham threw four touchdown passes and Wyatt Smydra had twelve tackles in the victory. NC’s wins occurred at the expense of Crofton, Stanton, and Ponca while dropping games to playoff teams in Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce, Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked David City Aquinas, Omaha World Herald top ranked St. Paul, fourth ranked in both polls BRLD, Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Omaha World Herald fifth ranked Battle Creek. The Knights were outscored by their opponents on average through the nine contests 22.9-20.1. They will graduate 14 seniors from the team. It’s the first time since 1995 that Norfolk Catholic did not qualify for the playoffs and the first time in Jeff Bellar’s 38 year coaching career.