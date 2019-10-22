Norfolk Catholic football looks for back to back wins to close 2019 season

The Norfolk Catholic football team is 2-6 on the year after blanking Stanton 42-0 at home last Friday.
It was the Knights first shutout of an opponent since beating Boone Central/Newman Grove 35-0 in the championship game in 2017. Jackson Clausen ran for 105 yards off eight carries and two touchdowns in the win. Norfolk Catholic’s wins have occurred at the expense of Crofton and Stanton while dropping games to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce, Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked David City Aquinas, Omaha World Herald top ranked St. Paul, third ranked in both polls BRLD, Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Omaha World Herald fifth ranked Battle Creek. The Knights are being outscored by their opponents on average through eight contests 25-15.6. Norfolk Catholic concludes their season on Friday when they host 0-8 Ponca.