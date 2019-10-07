Norfolk Catholic football drops out of Omaha World Herald rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school football rankings.
Norfolk Catholic has dropped out of the Omaha World Herald rankings in Class ‘C-2’ after the 1-5 Knights lost at home to Hartington Cedar Catholic 34-7 last Friday. NC returns to action on Friday when they visit eighth ranked in both polls 5-1 Battle Creek in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
In the Omaha World Herald, Bellevue West remains number one in the 'Nebraska Top 10' & Class 'A' while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class 'B'. In Class 'C-1', Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Columbus Scotus jumps from tenth to fifth. In Class 'C-2', BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig remains fourth, Battle Creek stays at number eight, and Norfolk Catholic falls out of the rankings. In 'Eight Man-1', Howells/Dodge stays at number one, Wakefield is once again second, Creighton remains fourth, Wisner/Pilger stays at number six, and Burwell is once again ninth. In 'Eight Man-2', Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Bloomfield remains third, Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing is once again seventh, and Plainview stays at number eight. In 'Six-Man', Harvard is once again first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains number one in Class 'A' while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class 'B'. In Class 'C-1', Pierce is once again first and Columbus Scotus moves up from seventh to sixth. In Class 'C-2', BRLD is once again first, Oakland/Craig stays at number two, and Battle Creek remains eighth. In 'D-1', Howells/Dodge remains first, Wakefield is once again second, Creighton stays at number three, Burwell remains sixth, and Wisner/Pilger is once again tenth. In 'D-2', Humphrey St. Francis remains at number one, Bloomfield stays at number three, Plainview moves up from eighth to seventh, and Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing jumps from tenth to ninth. In 'Six-Man', Harvard remains first and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number three.