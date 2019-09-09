Norfolk Catholic football, at 0-2, in unfamiliar territory

The Norfolk Catholic football team is 0-2 on the year after dropping a 14-3 road game at Omaha World Herald third ranked David City Aquinas last Friday.
It’s the first time the Knights have been 0-2 since 1995 and it’s the first time head coach Jeff Bellar has ever been 0-2 in his 38 year coaching career. Norfolk Catholic led 3-0 until the Monarchs scored with 1:29 remaining in the fourth quarter and then tacked on another touchdown 33 seconds later. The Knights’ Cayden Cunningham had 13 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery defensively. Norfolk Catholic, who has dropped games to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce and David City Aquinas are being outscored by their opponents on average 24.5-8.5. The Knights return to action on Friday when they visit Omaha World Herald second ranked 2-0 St. Paul in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. The Wildcats whipped Southern Valley last Friday 39-0.