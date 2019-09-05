Norfolk Catholic cross country to start 2019 campaign on Friday at BC/NG Invite at Albion

The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams start their 2019 campaign today when they participate in the Boone Central/Newman Grove Invitational at Albion Country Club.
The roster includes eleven boys and six girls competing in Class ‘D’. The boys squad placed second in the Class ‘D’ State Championships. They return four runners in Wyatt Ash, Dalton Brunsing, Ben Hammond, and Travis Kalous. Emily Faltys, who participated in last year’s State Championships, returns as well. Norfolk Catholic’s schedule has them competing in invitationals hosted by Boone Central/Newman Grove, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, Crofton, Battle Creek, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Crofton. Norfolk Catholic will also host their own invitational on September 13th at Skyview Lake. Knights coach Doug Zoucha talked about the upcoming season.