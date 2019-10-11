Norfolk Catholic cross country teams compete in Mid State Conference Meet

The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams competed in yesterday’s Mid State Conference Meet at Crofton’s Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area.
In the boys’ race, Pierce was the champion with a score of 27, O’Neill was second at 32, and the Knights finished third with 37 points. Pierce’ Mason Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 15:50.81. He won by just under 1:15. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was fourth, Dalton Brunsing placed eighth, Travis Kalous got eleventh place, and Trey Foecking was 14th. In the girls’ competition, Boone Central/Newman Grove was the champion with a score of 24. They won by eight points. The schools’ Jordan Stopak was the medalist in a time of 19:05.93. She won by just under nine seconds. Norfolk Catholic, who had only three runners participate, were led by CC Kann’s twelfth place finish.
MID STATE CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS HOSTED BY CROFTON AT WEIGAND 10/10/19
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. BOONE CENTRAL/NEWMAN GROVE 24
2. BATTLE CREEK 32
3. WAYNE 43
NORFOLK CATHOLIC NO TEAM SCORE-ONLY 3 GIRLS
INDIVIDUALS
1. JORDAN STOPAK BOONE CENTRAL/NEWMAN GROVE 19:05.93
2. ALEXUS SINDELAR PIERCE 19:14.83
3. MORGANN JOHNSON BOONE CENTRAL/NEWMAN GROVE 19:48.59
12. CC KANN NORFOLK CATHOLIC 21:59.82
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. PIERCE 27
2. O'NEILL 32
3. NORFOLK CATHOLIC 37
INDIVIDUALS
1. MASON SINDELAR PIERCE 15:50.81
2. CONNOR ARENS CROFTON 17:05.13
3. BRADY THOMPSON O'NEILL 17:27.82
4. BEN HAMMOND NORFOLK CATHOLIC 17:38.75
8. DALTON BRUNSING NORFOLK CATHOLIC 18:05.68
11. TRAVIS KALOUS NORFOLK CATHOLIC 18:15.10
14. TREY FOECKING NORFOLK CATHOLIC 18:18.40