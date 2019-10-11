Norfolk Catholic cross country teams compete in Mid State Conference Meet

The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams competed in yesterday’s Mid State Conference Meet at Crofton’s Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area. 

In the boys’ race, Pierce was the champion with a score of 27, O’Neill was second at 32, and the Knights finished third with 37 points.  Pierce’ Mason Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 15:50.81.  He won by just under 1:15.  Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was fourth, Dalton Brunsing placed eighth, Travis Kalous got eleventh place, and Trey Foecking was 14th.  In the girls’ competition, Boone Central/Newman Grove was the champion with a score of 24.  They won by eight points.  The schools’ Jordan Stopak was the medalist in a time of 19:05.93.  She won by just under nine seconds.  Norfolk Catholic, who had only three runners participate, were led by CC Kann’s twelfth place finish.

MID STATE CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS HOSTED BY CROFTON AT WEIGAND 10/10/19

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. BOONE CENTRAL/NEWMAN GROVE  24

2. BATTLE CREEK  32

3. WAYNE  43

NORFOLK CATHOLIC NO TEAM SCORE-ONLY 3 GIRLS

INDIVIDUALS

1. JORDAN STOPAK  BOONE CENTRAL/NEWMAN GROVE  19:05.93

2. ALEXUS SINDELAR  PIERCE  19:14.83

3. MORGANN JOHNSON  BOONE CENTRAL/NEWMAN GROVE  19:48.59

12.  CC KANN  NORFOLK CATHOLIC  21:59.82

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. PIERCE  27

2. O'NEILL  32

3. NORFOLK CATHOLIC  37

INDIVIDUALS

1. MASON SINDELAR  PIERCE  15:50.81

2. CONNOR ARENS  CROFTON  17:05.13

3. BRADY THOMPSON  O'NEILL  17:27.82

4. BEN HAMMOND  NORFOLK CATHOLIC  17:38.75

8. DALTON BRUNSING  NORFOLK CATHOLIC  18:05.68

11. TRAVIS KALOUS NORFOLK CATHOLIC  18:15.10

14. TREY FOECKING  NORFOLK CATHOLIC  18:18.40

