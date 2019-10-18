Norfolk Catholic boys cross country team qualifies for State Championship

The Norfolk Catholic boys cross country team has qualified for next Friday’s State Championship at Kearney.
The squad finished second at yesterday’s D-4 District Meet at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Bloomfield yesterday. Osmond was the champion with a score of 44. The Knights were second at 50. Crofton’s Connor Arens was the medalist in a time of 17:23. He won by eleven seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond placed fourth. His teammates include Dalton Brunsing, Travis Kalous, Trey Foecking, Eli Pfeifer, and Wyatt Ash. In the girls’ race, Ainsworth was the champion with a score of 29, Bloomfield/Wausa was second with 37 points, and Battle Creek took third with a score of 60. All three teams qualified for next week’s State Championship. Norfolk Catholic finished eighth with 129 points. Ainsworth’s Rylee Rice was the medalist in a time of 19:53. She won by 53 seconds. Lutheran High Northeast’s Alison Steinman qualified as an individual by placing third. No Lady Knights qualified for next week.