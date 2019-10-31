Neligh/Oakdale's Charf is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Hunter Charf of the Neligh/Oakdale football team. 

In last Thursday’s 86-50 road win over Lutheran High Northeast, he accounted for nine touchdowns on the evening.  Charf was 15-29 passing for 316 yards and six touchdowns with a two-point conversion pass.  He also rushed for 86 yards with three touchdowns and three-two point conversions.  Charf accounted for 62 points.  Defensively, he was in on ten tackles with two fumble recoveries.  Charf was nominated by Coach Ron Beacom.  Congratulations to Hunter Charf of the Neligh/Oakdale football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

