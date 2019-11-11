Nebraska wrestlers fare well at Journeymen Classic

The Nebraska wrestling team had six individuals take first place in their respective weight-class pools at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic in Troy, New York yesterday. 

Overall, 15 Huskers traveled for the competition and in addition to the six first-place performances, six Nebraska grapplers recorded runner-up finishes.  Nebraska's winners, who all went 3-0 on the day, included Collin Purinton at 149, Peyton Robb at 157, Isaiah White and Dalton Peters at 165, Eric Schultz at 197 and heavyweight Christian Lance.

Norfolk Catholic volleyball enjoys breakout season

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team closed their 2019 season with a 23-7 mark after falling to Wahoo High 3-0 in the opening round of the Class ‘C-1’ State Tournament last Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 11, 2019

Ryan Tannehill threw a 23-yard touchdown to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds left before the Tennessee Titans blocked a last-second field goal attempt to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-32 in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM & 105.9 FM.  Derrick Henry ran for 188 yards, including a 68-…