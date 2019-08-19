Nebraska women's soccer picked seventh in Big Ten Preseason Poll

Nebraska’s Meg Brandt, Sinclaire Miramontez and Savanah Uveges each received Big Ten Preseason Honors recognition, announced by the conference today. 

Brandt, a senior from Iowa, has started 59 games over the last three seasons and has compiled nine goals and seven assists.  Miramontez, a senior from Kansas, has been a leader for the Husker defense during each of the last three years, starting 58 games.  Uveges, a senior from Illinois, begins her sixth season on Nebraska’s roster in 2019.  After not playing for the first three seasons, Uveges has started 29 of her 38 appearances over the last two years and scored nine goals, while adding four assists.  Penn State is ranked number one in the poll while Nebraska was predicted seventh.

