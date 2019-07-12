Nebraska women's basketball completes non-conference schedule for 2019-20

The Nebraska women's basketball team will complete its non-conference home schedule by taking on Manhattan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Dec. 22.
The Huskers' first-ever meeting with Manhattan will cap Nebraska's eleven-game regular-season non-conference schedule, which will include eight home games. The battle with the Jaspers will be part of a two-year home-and-home series, as the Huskers will travel to Manhattan in 2020-2021. Manhattan closed last year with a 12-19 record that included a 9-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference mark. Nebraska returns all but one player from its 2018-19 roster, including four freshmen who combined for 893 points last season.