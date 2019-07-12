Nebraska women's basketball completes non-conference schedule for 2019-20

The Nebraska women's basketball team will complete its non-conference home schedule by taking on Manhattan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Dec. 22. 

The Huskers' first-ever meeting with Manhattan will cap Nebraska's eleven-game regular-season non-conference schedule, which will include eight home games.  The battle with the Jaspers will be part of a two-year home-and-home series, as the Huskers will travel to Manhattan in 2020-2021.  Manhattan closed last year with a 12-19 record that included a 9-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference mark.  Nebraska returns all but one player from its 2018-19 roster, including four freshmen who combined for 893 points last season.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 12, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 12, 2019

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are teammates again.  A person with knowledge of the situation says the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul in a shakeup of top point guards.  The Thunder also are getting first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, plu…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 11, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 11, 2019

Alex Morgan won female athlete of the year and shared the best team award with her United States women's national soccer teammates at The ESPYS.  The award was presented hours after the squad was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City to celebrate its Women's World Cup championsh…