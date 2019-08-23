Nebraska women's basketball announces Big Ten schedule

The Nebraska women's basketball team will face a loaded nine-game Big Ten home schedule this season, beginning with its league opener against defending conference tournament champion Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 28. 

Nebraska's Big Ten tip-off against the Hawkeyes, who advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight a year ago, was the first of 18 conference dates for the Huskers announced by the Big Ten office and the Big Ten Network on Friday as part of the unveiling of the league-wide men's and women's basketball schedules for 2019-20.  After opening Big Ten play at home against the Hawkeyes, the Huskers will hit the road for a New Year's Eve clash with another 2019 NCAA Tournament team when they face Michigan State in East Lansing.  The Spartans advanced to the NCAA Second Round last season.  Coach Amy Williams, who enters her fourth season at the helm of the Huskers, returns five starters and each of the team's top seven scorers from a year ago.

