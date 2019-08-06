Nebraska wide receiver Noa named to 2019 Polynesian Player of Year watch list

Nebraska senior wide receiver Kanawai Noa was one of 62 players on the preseason watch list for the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award announced today.
A native of Hawaii, Noa joined the Huskers this summer as a graduate transfer from California. He is a member of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List for the third straight season. Noa was also on the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list in both 2017 and 2018. In 35 career games at Cal, Noa totaled 96 receptions for 1,267 yards and six touchdowns. The winner will be announced on Dec. 17.