Nebraska volleyball sweeps Rutgers

The second ranked Nebraska volleyball team won its fourth straight match with a 3-0 sweep of Rutgers last night in New Brunswick, New Jersey. 

Scores of the match had NU winning 25-16, 25-15, 25-14.  Five different Huskers had at least six kills in the match, as Nebraska hit a season-best .468.  Nicklin Hames had 34 assists and seven digs to lead the Huskers.  Their hitting percentage was their best in a Big Ten match since hitting .480 against Rutgers on Nov. 12, 2017.  Lexi Sun had a match-high twelve kills on a career-best .800 hitting percentage, and Madi Kubik had nine kills while hitting .316, the best mark of her freshman season.  NU had a 28-22 advantage in digs and 6-4 edge in blocks.  Nebraska held Rutgers to .112 hitting for the match.  The Huskers are now 11-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten while Rutgers drops to 6-8 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

