Nebraska volleyball sweeps Michigan

The fifth ranked Nebraska volleyball team turned in another dominant defensive performance en route to a 3-0 win over Michigan yesterday in front of a crowd of over 8,000 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Scores of the match had the Huskers winning 25-21, 25-22, 25-14. They stifled Michigan, which came into the match with a Big Ten-leading .302 hitting percentage in conference play, to the tune of a .019 hitting percentage yesterday. NU got twelve kills, ten digs and a career-high seven blocks from Lexi Sun, who hit .400 on the day. Lauren Stivrins had eleven kills on .647 hitting, her fifth straight match hitting better than .550. Nebraska’s block was strong for the second straight match, totaling eleven blocks after 14 on Friday against Michigan State. Libero Kenzie Knuckles had ten digs and three service aces, two of which came during a critical first-set run after the Huskers had fallen behind 18-14. Nicklin Hames had 34 assists to guide NU to a .280 hitting percentage. Nebraska is now 13-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big Ten while Michigan falls to 12-4 overall and 5-1 in the conference.