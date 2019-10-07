Nebraska volleyball slips from second to fifth in AVCA rankings; Creighton up to 13th
Dan Thornberg / EyeEm

The Nebraska volleyball team has slipped from second to fifth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from 14th to 13th. 

The 11-2 Huskers split two matches last week after beating Rutgers on the road 3-0 last Wednesday and then falling at home to Wisconsin 3-0 last Saturday.  NU returns to action on Friday when they host 11-3 Michigan State.  The 11-3 Creighton Bluejays earned 3-0 road wins over St. John’s last Friday and Seton Hall last Saturday.  The Bluejays return to action on Friday when they visit 9-7 DePaul.  The top five are Baylor, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Texas, and Nebraska.

