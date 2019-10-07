Nebraska volleyball slips from second to fifth in AVCA rankings; Creighton up to 13th

The Nebraska volleyball team has slipped from second to fifth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from 14th to 13th.
The 11-2 Huskers split two matches last week after beating Rutgers on the road 3-0 last Wednesday and then falling at home to Wisconsin 3-0 last Saturday. NU returns to action on Friday when they host 11-3 Michigan State. The 11-3 Creighton Bluejays earned 3-0 road wins over St. John’s last Friday and Seton Hall last Saturday. The Bluejays return to action on Friday when they visit 9-7 DePaul. The top five are Baylor, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Texas, and Nebraska.