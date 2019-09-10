Nebraska volleyball remains second in rankings; Creighton jumps from 23rd to 17th

The Nebraska volleyball team remains second in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton jumps from 23rd to 17th.
The 4-0 Huskers earned a four-set win over Arizona last Friday and a five-set victory over San Diego last Saturday. NU returns to action on Friday when they host High Point and Denver as part of the Ameritas Players Challenge. The 3-2 Creighton Bluejays knocked off Kentucky 3-1, Northern Iowa 3-2, and USC 3-1 last weekend in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Creighton returns to action on Friday when they host Nebraska-Omaha as part of the Bluejay Invitational. The top five are Stanford, Nebraska, Texas, Penn State, and Baylor.