Nebraska volleyball remains fifth while Creighton moves up to tenth in AVCA rankings

The Nebraska volleyball team remains fifth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from eleventh to tenth. 

The 15-2 Huskers won two matches in the past week by beating Purdue at home 3-1 last Wednesday and at Maryland on the road last Saturday 3-0.  NU returns to action on Friday when they visit 12-9 Indiana.  The 15-3 Creighton Bluejays earned home wins over Butler 3-0 last Friday and Xavier 3-0 last Sunday.  They return to action on Friday and Saturday for road matches at 5-16 Providence.  The top five remain Baylor, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Texas, and Nebraska.

Tags

In other news

Creighton volleyball sweeps Xavier

Creighton volleyball sweeps Xavier

The eleventh ranked Creighton volleyball team downed Xavier 3-0 to pick up its 16th consecutive victory over the Musketeers, and tenth win in a row overall this fall. 