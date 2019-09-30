Nebraska volleyball moves up from third to second while Creighton remains 14th in latest poll

The Nebraska volleyball team has moved up from third to second in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton remains 14th.
The 10-1 Huskers won a 3-2 road match at Illinois last Friday and a 3-0 win at Northwestern last Saturday. NU returns to action on Wednesday when they visit 6-7 Rutgers. The 9-3 Creighton Bluejays earned home wins over Villanova 3-0 last Friday and Georgetown 3-1 last Sunday. The Bluejays returns to action on Friday when they visit 9-6 St. John’s. The top five are Baylor, Nebraska, Stanford, Pittsburgh, and Penn State.