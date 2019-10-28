Nebraska volleyball drops in poll while Creighton moves up

The Nebraska volleyball team has slipped from fifth to eighth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from tenth to ninth.
The 16-3 Huskers split two road matches in the past week by beating Indiana 3-1 last Friday and falling at 16th ranked Purdue 3-2 last Saturday. NU returns to action on Friday when they host 7-14 Rutgers. The 17-3 Creighton Bluejays earned 3-0 road wins at Providence last Friday & Saturday. They return to action on Friday when they host 14-9 St. John’s. The top five are Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Wisconsin, and Stanford.