Nebraska volleyball drops in poll while Creighton moves up

The Nebraska volleyball team has slipped from fifth to eighth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from tenth to ninth. 

The 16-3 Huskers split two road matches in the past week by beating Indiana 3-1 last Friday and falling at 16th ranked Purdue 3-2 last Saturday.  NU returns to action on Friday when they host 7-14 Rutgers.  The 17-3 Creighton Bluejays earned 3-0 road wins at Providence last Friday & Saturday.  They return to action on Friday when they host 14-9 St. John’s.  The top five are Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Wisconsin, and Stanford.

LHNE Volleyball enters postseason this evening

The Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked and Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 26-6 on the season after beating Stanton in their lone match last week 3-1 last Tuesday. 

