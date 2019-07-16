Nebraska track & field standout Mercurio selected as Big Ten nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

Three-time second-team Nebraska track and field All-American Angela Mercurio has been selected as a Big Ten Conference nominee for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Mercurio is among 148 candidates across all three NCAA divisions nominated for this year’s honor, which has been presented annually since 1991 and recognizes the nation’s top senior female student-athlete who has excelled in the award’s four pillars of academics, athletics, service and leadership. Nebraska volleyball standout Billie Winsett-Fletcher is the only student from a current Big Ten school to have been chosen as NCAA Woman of the Year, receiving the award in 1996. Mercurio was a four-year letterwinner on the Nebraska track and field team and was a three-time second-team All-American in the triple jump. She also earned the conference title in the event at the 2019 Big Ten Indoor Championships before going on to place ninth in the triple jump at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships. The winner will be announced at a ceremony on Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.