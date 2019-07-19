Nebraska's Stoll named to John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

Nebraska junior tight end Jack Stoll was named to the 2019 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List on Friday.
The Mackey Award, named after NFL Hall of Famer John Mackey, is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. Stoll made the watch list for the second straight season, becoming the first Husker to earn a spot on the Mackey Award Watch List in back-to-back seasons since Kyler Reed in 2011 and 2012. Stoll led Nebraska’s tight ends with 21 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018, setting career highs in each category. The winner of the 2019 Mackey Award will be announced on Dec. 11, with the award presented at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on Dec. 12.