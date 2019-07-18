Nebraska's Spielman named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list

Nebraska junior wide receiver JD Spielman was honored today, as he was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list. 

It was the second straight year Spielman garnered a spot on the Biletnikoff Award watch list.  The award is presented to that season’s most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position.  Spielman is one of only five Big Ten players on the 50-member preseason list.  The 5’9, 180-pounder has a chance to finish his junior season as the most prolific receiver in Nebraska history.  He is only 68 catches and 1,099 yards away from the Husker career record in both categories.  Last season, Spielman hauled in 66 passes for 881 yards and eight touchdowns, despite missing the final two games of the season.  The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 12, at the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

In other news

UNO Baseball hires pitching coach

Nebraska-Omaha baseball coach Evan Porter announced the addition of former Maverick All-American Payton Kinney as the program's pitching coach yesterday. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 18, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 17, 2019

