Nebraska's Spielman named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman picked up his second watch list recognition today, as the junior was named to the 2019 Paul Hornung Award watch list.
Spielman was tabbed for the list for the second consecutive season and is one of 44 players, including eight from the Big Ten, on the initial watch list. The Paul Hornung award is presented to the most versatile player in college football. Spielman, a 5’9, 180-pound wide receiver, has a chance to finish his junior season as the most prolific receiver in school history and has ranked in the top five in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards per game in both seasons as a Husker. He enters his junior campaign needing only 68 catches and 1,099 yards to break NU career records in both categories. Spielman will look to be NU’s first-ever winner of the honor, while Ameer Abdullah was a finalist in 2014. The award will announce five finalists in November with the winner being selected in early December.