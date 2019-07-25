Nebraska's Spielman named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman picked up his second watch list recognition today, as the junior was named to the 2019 Paul Hornung Award watch list. 

Spielman was tabbed for the list for the second consecutive season and is one of 44 players, including eight from the Big Ten, on the initial watch list.  The Paul Hornung award is presented to the most versatile player in college football.  Spielman, a 5’9, 180-pound wide receiver, has a chance to finish his junior season as the most prolific receiver in school history and has ranked in the top five in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards per game in both seasons as a Husker.  He enters his junior campaign needing only 68 catches and 1,099 yards to break NU career records in both categories.  Spielman will look to be NU’s first-ever winner of the honor, while Ameer Abdullah was a finalist in 2014.  The award will announce five finalists in November with the winner being selected in early December.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 25, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 25, 2019

Charlie Morton struck out eleven batters over seven innings to pitch the Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-2 victory against the Boston Red Sox.  The Rays took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Joey Wendle lined an RBI single to center off David Price and scored on Guillermo Heredia's double.  A series of de…