Nebraska's Miramontez receives honor for women's soccer

Nebraska women’s soccer senior defender Sinclaire Miramontez earned a spot on the 2019 Women’s MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, announced by the United Soccer Coaches today.
Miramontez, a Kansas native, is one of 57 student-athletes named to the watch list. She has received first-team All-Big Ten honors during each of the last two seasons after claiming a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2016. Miramontez is a two-time All-Region selection, making the first team in 2018 after achieving second-team status in 2017. She enters her senior campaign having started 58 games over the last three seasons. The leader of NU’s defense, Miramontez also has three career goals and one career assist. The winner is announced at the United Soccer Coaches awards banquet on Jan. 10 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis, Mo.