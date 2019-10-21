Nebraska's Mercurio named NCAA Woman of the Year

Three-time Nebraska track and field All-American Angelo Mercurio was named the NCAA Woman of the Year at the award ceremony last night.
Mercurio became the second University of Nebraska student-athlete all-time to receive the honor, joining former Nebraska volleyball national champion Billie Winsett-Fletcher (1996). The NCAA Woman of the Year award has been presented annually since 1991 and recognizes the nation's top senior female student-athlete who has excelled in the award's four pillars of academics, athletics, service and leadership. A native of Canada, Mercurio was a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-America Second Team selection, as well as a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.