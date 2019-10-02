Nebraska's Mercurio is named a finalist for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year Award

Three-time Nebraska track and field All-American Angela Mercurio has been named as one of nine finalists for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
The nine finalists were chosen from 30 Woman of the Year honorees, who will be recognized when the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award winner is announced at an awards dinner on Oct. 20 in Indianapolis. Schools nominated a record 585 college athletes for the award. A native of Canada, Mercurio was a four-year letterwinner on the Nebraska track and field team and was a three-time second-team All-American in the triple jump. She also earned the conference title in the event at the 2019 Big Ten Indoor Championships before going on to place ninth in the triple jump at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships. The NCAA Woman of the Year award has been presented annually since 1991 and recognizes the nation's top senior female student-athlete who has excelled in the award's four pillars of academics, athletics, service and leadership.