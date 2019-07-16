Nebraska's Martinez on Davey O'Brien Quarterback Award Watch List; second list of week

Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez earned his second watch list recognition of the week, as he was named to the 2019 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List today.
Martinez, who is one of only six sophomores on the 30-member list, is one of three Big Ten quarterbacks from the Big Ten on the O’Brien Watch List, joining Michigan’s Shea Patterson and Iowa’s Nate Stanley. Martinez returns to pilot the Husker attack after a record-breaking freshman year in 2018. The 6’2, 220-pounder will look to join 2001 O’Brien Award winner Eric Crouch on the list of all-time winners. The winner will be unveiled Dec. 12, during the Home Depot College Football Awards. Martinez was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday, as many of the college football awards watch lists will be announced over the next two weeks.