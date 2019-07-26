Nebraska's Martinez honored by Walter Camp Football Foundation

Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez earned a spot on a watch list for the fourth time in the last two weeks, as the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Martinez as one of 40 “players to watch” for its 2019 Player of the Year award.
Martinez looks to join a trio of Huskers who have won the Walter Camp trophy, joining previous winners Johnny Rodgers (1972), Mike Rozier (1983) and Eric Crouch (2001). Martinez is one of seven Big Ten players on the Water Camp preseason list. He returns to pilot the Husker attack after a record-breaking freshman year in 2018. The 6’2, 220-pounder set eleven school records after becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start an opener in school history. Earlier this month, Martinez was named to the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Award watch lists, as well as earning a place on the Big Ten’s Players to Watch list. The Walter Camp watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November. The 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient will be announced live on ESPN on December 12.