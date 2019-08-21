Nebraska's Martinez garners another award watch list

Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez garnered another watch list spot, as the Manning Award announced its 30-player watch list today. 

Martinez is one of three sophomores on the Manning Award Watch list, which is presented to the top quarterback following the conclusion of the 2019 season, including bowl games.  He returns to pilot the Husker attack after a record-breaking freshman year in 2018.  The 6’2, 225-pounder set eleven school records after becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start an opener in school history.  Martinez and the 24th ranked Huskers open the season on Aug. 31, against South Alabama at 11:00 on ESPN.

