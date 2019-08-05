Nebraska's Larson & Robinson help U.S. National Volleyball Team to berth into 2020 Tokyo Games

The United States Women’s National Volleyball Team, with the help of two former Husker greats, defeated Argentina 25-22, 25-17, 25-23 yesterday in Bossier City, Louisiana, to go undefeated in the Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament Pool ‘C’ and secure its berth into the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Team USA, ranked third in the world, defeated Kazakhstan in straight sets on Friday and came from behind to top Bulgaria in five thrilling sets on Saturday before Sunday’s win over Argentina. The U.S. is the only country to reach the podium in women’s indoor volleyball in each of the last three Olympic Games. Former Huskers Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson played big roles for the U.S. throughout the week. On Sunday, Larson had twelve kills on 24 attacks in the victory. She also provided 17 receptions and a 59 positive reception percent. Robinson added ten kills on 23 attacks, with two aces and one block for 13 points.