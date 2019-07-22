Nebraska's Barry named to Butkus Award Watch List

Nebraska senior linebacker Mohamed Barry was honored today, as he was chosen to the Butkus Award Watch list.
Barry is one of twelve linebackers named to the 51-member watch list, as the 51 watch list members honor the number 51 that Butkus wore during his Hall of Fame career. It is the second watch list Barry has been named to, as he was on the initial Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list released earlier in the summer. Barry, a 6’1, 230-pound linebacker, returns to anchor the Huskers’ defense after an outstanding junior campaign capped by a 2018 All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media. The Georgia native led the Huskers and ranked second in the Big Ten with 112 tackles, including 55 solo tackles, and added eleven tackles for loss and two sacks from his inside linebacker position. His 112 tackles were the most by a Husker since NFL All-Pro Lavonte David totaled 133 stops in 2011. The finalists will be announced on Nov. 25, and the winner will be announced on or before Dec. 10.