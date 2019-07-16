Nebraska's Barry chosen to Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

University of Nebraska senior linebacker Mohamed Barry was honored today, as he was chosen to the initial Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list.
Barry, a 6’1, 230-pound linebacker, returns to anchor the Huskers’ defense after an outstanding junior campaign. The Georgia native led the Huskers and ranked second in the Big Ten with 112 tackles, including 55 solo tackles, and added eleven tackles for loss and two sacks from his inside linebacker position. Barry’s 112 tackles were the most by a Husker since NFL All-Pro Lavonte David totaled 133 stops in 2011. Barry is currently working on his master’s degree after graduating with a degree in ethnic studies in May. The 2019 Lott IMPACT Watch List includes 42 candidates, and Barry was one of just 18 linebackers on the initial list. Barry, who is bidding to become NU’s first Lott IMPACT Trophy winner, is one of ten Big Ten players on the initial watch list.