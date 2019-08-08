Nebraska retains cup in Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup

The 34th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup ended in a tie for just the fourth time in the event’s history, with the defending champions from Nebraska retaining the cup after the teams finished in an 8-8 tie, today at Omaha Country Club. 

The teams from Kansas and Nebraska entered the day in a deadlock, at 4-4, after a split of the first two sessions on the first day.  In singles matches today, Norfolk’s Jake Kluver finished in an All Square Tie with Kansas’ Tyler Trudo while Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes lost 4 & 3 to Kansas’ Tate Herrenbruck.

