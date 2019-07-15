Nebraska quarterback Martinez named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez is on the initial Maxwell Award Watch List. 

Martinez returns to pilot the Husker attack after a record-breaking freshman year in 2018.  The 6’2, 220-pounder set eleven school records after becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start an opener in school history.  On the season, Martinez completed 224-347 passes for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also rushing for 629 yards and eight scores en route to All-Big Ten and Freshman All-America honors.  Martinez ranked twelfth nationally and led all freshmen nationally in total offense per game (295.1 ypg) while also setting school marks for 300-yard total offense (seven) and 400-yard total offense (three) games in 2018. Martinez set freshman records for completions, completion percentage, passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense and total touchdowns (25), and he was fourth nationally among all freshmen in passing yards per game at 237.9 yards per game.  He is one of eleven Big Ten players on the Maxwell Award Watch List.  Martinez will look to become Nebraska’s second Maxwell Award winner, joining 1983 winner Mike Rozier.  Semifinalists for the Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced October 29, while the three finalists for each award will be unveiled November 25.  The winners of the 2019 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 15, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 15, 2019

Novak Djokovic has become the first man in 71 years to win Wimbledon after facing match points in the final, coming back to beat Roger Federer in an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker yesterday.  The top-seeded Serb outlasted Federer 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 in a match that lasted nearly fi…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 12, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 12, 2019

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are teammates again.  A person with knowledge of the situation says the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul in a shakeup of top point guards.  The Thunder also are getting first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, plu…