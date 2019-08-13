Nebraska-Omaha women's soccer picked fourth in Summit League preseason poll

The Nebraska-Omaha women's soccer team has been picked to finish fourth in the Summit League this season. 

The Mavericks are coming off their first Summit League Tournament appearance in 2018, reaching the Summit League Championship Final after knocking off top-seeded South Dakota State in the semifinals.  Denver was selected as the league's favorite.  Junior midfielder Andrea Daves was selected to the Summit League's Player to Watch list.  As a sophomore, Daves led the Mavericks with six assists and scored the game-winning goal vs. Green Bay.  UNO opens the 2019 season at home on August 23 at 6:00 vs. Illinois State.

