Nebraska-Omaha men's soccer picked second in Summit League Preseason Poll

The Nebraska-Omaha men's soccer team has been picked to finish second in the Summit League this season.
This marks the sixth consecutive season the Mavericks begin their campaign ranked second in the preseason poll. Denver was chosen as the league's favorite with 24 points and four first-place votes while UNO garnered 21 points and two first-place votes. Junior forward Diego Gutierrez was selected to the Summit League's Player to Watch list. The Mavericks officially kick off the regular season on Aug. 30 at California in Berkeley, Calif.