Nebraska men's hoops improve to 2-0 on Italian trip

Haanif Cheatham andDachon Burke had 20 points apiece, as Nebraska improved to 2-0 on their Italian trip with an 83-58 win over Silute BC today in Florence, Italy.
While Cheatham and Burke were the only Huskers to finish in double figures, ten of the twelve players who played got into the scoring column. Despite traveling most of the day and not arriving until just hours before gametime, NU shot well, hitting ten three-pointers in the win. The Huskers will be back in action again Thursday with a rematch against BC Silute. Tipoff is set for 11:00 CDT.