Nebraska men's basketball's Green & Mack honored

A pair of Nebraska men’s basketball newcomers were rated as two of the top 25 impact Junior College transfers for the upcoming season. 

Jervay Green and Cam Mack were both ranked by the website BustingBrackets.com as two of the nation's top impact transfers.  The Husker duo were the only two Big Ten newcomers listed in the ranking.  Mack was ranked as the number two impact transfer and the top point guard in the Junior College class.  Green was rated as the 15th ranked impact JC transfer after averaging 23.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game at Western Nebraska CC.

In other news

Kansas City Royals to possibly be sold

Two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press that the ownership of the Kansas City Royals is open to the possibility of selling the franchise if the right buyer is found. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to lead the National League Central by three games over the Chicago Cubs after Yadier Molina homered twice in a 6-3 victory at Milwaukee.  Molina's second round-tripper was a two-run blast that put St. Louis ahead, 3-1 in the seventh.  Miles Mikolas was reach…