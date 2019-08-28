Nebraska men's basketball's Green & Mack honored

A pair of Nebraska men’s basketball newcomers were rated as two of the top 25 impact Junior College transfers for the upcoming season.
Jervay Green and Cam Mack were both ranked by the website BustingBrackets.com as two of the nation's top impact transfers. The Husker duo were the only two Big Ten newcomers listed in the ranking. Mack was ranked as the number two impact transfer and the top point guard in the Junior College class. Green was rated as the 15th ranked impact JC transfer after averaging 23.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game at Western Nebraska CC.