Nebraska men's basketball learns Big Ten Conference schedule

Five weekend Big Ten home games, including matchups with Purdue, Indiana and Wisconsin, highlight the Nebraska men’s basketball team's 2019-20 conference schedule released today.
The five home games include the Big Ten home opener against Elite Eight qualifier Purdue on Sunday, Dec. 15, as well as contests with Indiana (Jan. 18), Penn State (Feb. 1), Wisconsin (Feb. 15) and Northwestern (March 1). The 20-game slate begins with a pair of conference matchups in mid-December, as Nebraska will open Big Ten play at Indiana on Friday, Dec. 13, before hosting Elite Eight qualifier Purdue two days later. Start times and television information for all Big Ten games and non-conference matchups will be announced at a later date. All of the Huskers' Big Ten games, as well as the 2020 Big Ten Tournament, will be televised by one of the conference television partners, as the Big Ten has contracts with FOX Sports (Fox and FS1), ESPN (ESPN and ESPN2), CBS as well as BTN.