Nebraska is ranked second while Creighton comes in 18th in AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll

The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked second in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Coaches Poll.
The Huskers received one of the 64 first-place votes and totaled 1,451 points. Stanford, which received 62 first-place votes, took the top ranking with 1,598 points. The Cardinal defeated NU in the NCAA Championship match last December in Minneapolis, 3-2. The two teams will meet this regular season on Sept. 18 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. This marks the second straight year Nebraska will begin the season at number two. Minnesota, Texas, and Wisconsin round out the top five. The Huskers return five starters from last year's team, including first-team All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins. Creighton is ranked 18th. It's the sixth time in the last seven seasons that the Bluejays have earned a spot in the preseason poll, and tied for the third-best preseason ranking in program history. Last year's CU squad was 13th in the preseason poll and finished the season with a 29-5 record. Creighton won their fifth straight BIG EAST regular-season title, and their fifth straight BIG EAST Championship. That team would also finish the season 13th in the final year-end AVCA poll.