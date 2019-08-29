Nebraska football yet to make decision on Washington's availability for Saturday

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost says the decision on whether running back Maurice Washington plays in the opener against South Alabama on Saturday might not be made until close to game time. 

Frost made the announcement today about Washington, who faces pornography charges in California related to an incident when he was in high school.  The sophomore faces a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of distributing that video without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress.  He has pleaded not guilty.  Washington has a court hearing scheduled Tuesday in San Jose.  He is accused of obtaining a video of his former girlfriend performing a sex act, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018.  Washington is not depicted in the video.

