Nebraska football's Robinson honored

Wan’Dale Robinson of the Nebraska football team has been named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team Midseason Watch List.
Robinson earned a spot on the list as an all-purpose player, as the true freshman has played both running back and receiver for the Huskers this season. Nebraska has had a freshman All-American in each of the last two seasons, with wide receiver JD Spielman earning the honor in 2017 and quarterback Adrian Martinez making the team last season. Robinson leads the Huskers with 27 catches and a pair of touchdown receptions this season, while ranking second with 336 receiving yards. On the ground, he is fourth on the team with 214 rushing yards, including a pair of rushing touchdowns.