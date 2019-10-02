Nebraska football's Davis to miss Northwestern game due to one-game suspension

Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis has been suspended for the game against Northwestern on Saturday for striking an Ohio State player in violation of the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy. 

The league announced the suspension today and also issued a public reprimand.  The conference said Davis struck an Ohio State player near the 9:18 mark of the first quarter last Saturday.  No penalty was called.  The 9:18 mark was Ohio State's first play of its second drive, which was a 15-yard run by J.K. Dobbins to the right side.  Davis can be seen falling on OSU sophomore offensive lineman Josh Myers toward the end of the play.  The 6’2, 315-pound Davis was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct during an extra point in the third quarter that put the Buckeyes ahead 48-0.

