Nebraska football preps for Colorado

It's going on a decade since Nebraska and Colorado went their separate ways because of conference realignment, and current players weren't born yet or can't remember when the series was one of the most competitive in the old Big Eight and Big 12. 

The vibe in Lincoln this week is that the rivalry is still alive heading into Saturday's game in Boulder, Colorado.  Nebraska is still seething from last year's 33-28 loss and what the Huskers believe was an intentional injury to quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Second seed Rafael Nadal easily passed his first test of the U.S. Open and reached the quarterfinals at a ninth consecutive Grand Slam by downing 2014 champion Marin Cilic, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.  Nadal dropped a set for the first time in this year's tournament but quickly responded by breaking…