Nebraska football announces changes to future schedules

The Nebraska football team announced that it has completed its 2023 non-conference schedule and made an adjustment to another non-conference series. 

The Huskers will take on Louisiana Tech on Sept. 23, 2023 in Lincoln, finalizing the 2023 schedule.  Nebraska will also play at Colorado on Sept. 9, and play host to Northern Illinois on Sept. 16 during the 2023 non-conference season.  NU also announced that a 2021 matchup with Northern Illinois in Lincoln has been moved to the 2027 season.  The fourth game in the series between the schools will now be played on Sept. 4, 2027, at Memorial Stadium.  Northern Illinois visited Lincoln earlier this season and in 2017, and will also play at Memorial Stadium in 2023.

In other news

Nebraska volleyball sweeps Rutgers

The second ranked Nebraska volleyball team won its fourth straight match with a 3-0 sweep of Rutgers last night in New Brunswick, New Jersey. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 3, 2019

The Tampa Bay Rays have won the American League wild-card game by homering four times in the first three innings of a 5-1 win over the Athletics in Oakland.  Yandy Diaz became the third player to homer twice in a wild-card game, leading off the game with a blast and going deep in the third i…