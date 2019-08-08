Nebraska and Kansas in a 4-4 tie after first day of 34th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup

Nebraska staged a comeback in the afternoon session of the first day of matches at the 34th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup, and the squads are tied at 4-4 after yesterday’s matches at Omaha Country Club.
Kansas had nearly swept the morning Four-Ball matches, winning the session 3-1. Out of the four matches, only Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes and York’s Reed Malleck picked up a win, taking 4 and 2 victory. Nebraska came out of the gate roaring in afternoon Foursomes though, as Heimes and Malleck, paired together for the second time of the day, were the first to roll to a victory in the afternoon with a 6 and 5 victory. Also, Norfolk’s Jake Kluver and Connor Vandwege earned a 2-up win. Nebraska and Kansas enter the Singles matches today starting at 8:00 AM in a 4-4 tie, each with a chance to take home the cup. This would be Nebraska’s second consecutive win after capturing the cup last year at Lawrence Country Club. Nebraska needs just four points to retain the cup, while Kansas will need to win the session with at least 4.5 points to reclaim the cup.